UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Media Academy Is Need Of The Hour: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 11:33 PM

Media academy is need of the hour: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that establishment of a media academy was need of the hour for capacity building of media persons

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that establishment of a media academy was need of the hour for capacity building of media persons.

Speaking at the Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE) Meet the Editor, here she said that the media academy was not only need of the media industry but it also had become need for the society because training of the media persons was imperative to polish their professional skills and capabilities so as to keep the social fabric intact.

Referring to her meeting with the ambassadors of China and Japan, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said they intend to cooperate with Pakistan to impart training to the people in terms of technology and skills.

Speaking about her earlier visit to the Karachi Press Club, she said that the workers suffer due to negative perception and misunderstanding between employees and employers.

She was of the view that the famous media organizations in the world did not face such type of problems which were being confronted in the media industry in Pakistan because no serious attention was paid to those issues in the past.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the editors were government's eyes and ears.

She said that the Interim Wage board Award had already been announced and all journalists organizations were taken on-board.

She also announced to nominate two focal persons on behalf of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and called upon the editors' body to nominate two focal persons for them to present their suggestions with regard to demands of the CPNE.

She noted that all demands of CPNE were important, which related to their rights.

Dr Firdous assured her full cooperation to the editors to resolve their genuine problems and said that they would be supported in protection of their justified rights.

She said that if departments like National Accountability Bureau (NAB)and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) took actions in accordance with their laws and rules, it was manifestation that these departments were independent.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Prime Minister World National Accountability Bureau Technology China Firdous Ashiq Awan Visit Japan Media All Government Industry

Recent Stories

Zelensky party heads for absolute majority in Ukra ..

47 seconds ago

Sindh High Court maintains status quo against clos ..

9 minutes ago

Suspension of sentence does not mean eligibility t ..

9 minutes ago

Pompeo Says Spent More Time With North Korea's Kim ..

9 minutes ago

Chief Secretary forms committees to run Quaid-e-Az ..

9 minutes ago

LWMC MD reviews waste disposal, weigh bridge opera ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.