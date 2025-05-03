Open Menu

Media Advised To Play Responsible Role Amid Tensions

May 03, 2025

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) The Mirpur District Administration in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has urged the local media representatives to exercise responsibility in their reporting, given the current situation in the country and AJK.

The administration warned that India may launch negative propaganda or even adventures following the Pahalgam false flag operation.

The administration cautioned media against spreading fake news or unverified information that could strengthen Indian propaganda or lower national morale, said reports received here Saturday.

The administration warned that the enemy might use fake cell phone numbers to spread rumors or fake news with ulterior motives.

Media and the public were advised to be vigilant and not believe information from unverified sources.

The administration's advisory aims to ensure responsible media reporting and prevent the spread of misinformation during sensitive times.

