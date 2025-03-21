Media advocacy workshop held in Gilgit-Baltistan to address maternal, Child Malnutrition

(@FahadShabbir)

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) A media advocacy workshop aimed at addressing maternal and child malnutrition was held in Gilgit-Baltistan on Thursday. Organized by the Ministry of National Health Services, in collaboration with UNICEF and Save the Children International, the event brought together journalists, government officials, and health experts to discuss strategies for tackling malnutrition in the region.

The session was attended by Brig (Retd) Muhammad Saleem Khan, who served as the chief guest, alongside Azam Kiani, National Project Manager of Save the Children International; Shazia Hameed, National Project Coordinator of Save the Children International; Dr. Shiza, Nutrition Coordinator; Muhammad Abbas, Deputy Director of Nutrition, Department of Health; and Director B.D. Nutrition R. MNCH.

Speaking on the occasion, Brig (Retd) Muhammad Saleem Khan underscored the need for a collective approach in addressing malnutrition, stressing the importance of media, policymakers, and healthcare professionals in promoting better nutrition practices. He called for policy interventions to ensure food security and enhanced awareness campaigns to encourage exclusive breastfeeding and improved maternal nutrition.

Highlighting the objectives of the workshop, Azam Kiani emphasized the crucial role of media in advocating for maternal and child nutrition. He urged journalists to play an active role in raising awareness about exclusive breastfeeding, strengthening nutrition policies, and ensuring strict implementation of the Breast Milk Substitute (BMS) Act.

Muhammad Abbas, Deputy Director of Nutrition, Department of Health GB also addressed the gathering, stressing the importance of multi-sectoral coordination in combating child malnutrition and health-related challenges in the region.

In her address, Shazia Hameed, National Project Coordinator of Save the Children International provided a comprehensive analysis of maternal malnutrition in Pakistan shedding light on policy gaps and the need for urgent interventions.

She pointed out that nutritional deficiencies among pregnant and lactating women contribute to stunted growth, increased infant mortality rates, and long-term health issues.

The workshop brought together a diverse group of participants, including journalists from print, broadcast, and digital media, social media influencers, bloggers, government officials, and representatives from NGOs working in the health and nutrition sector. Community leaders, religious scholars, and grassroots organizations were also present to ensure culturally relevant messaging on maternal and child health.

Experts at the session voiced concerns over the high prevalence of malnutrition, micronutrient deficiencies, and obesity in Gilgit-Baltistan, particularly among women, children, and adolescents. They highlighted the alarmingly low exclusive breastfeeding rate of 20.1 percent, calling for immediate measures to improve nutrition and health outcomes.

A technical session was also conducted to equip media professionals with the necessary knowledge and skills to report effectively on public health and nutrition issues. The discussion revolved around leveraging media platforms to educate the public, advocate for the BMS Act’s enforcement, and promote family-friendly workplace policies.

The workshop aimed to strengthen collaboration between media, healthcare institutions, policymakers, and community stakeholders to ensure a coordinated and sustained response to malnutrition. Journalists were urged to use their platforms to inform the public, challenge misinformation, and hold authorities accountable for improving maternal and child health policies.

The event underscored the pivotal role of the media in shaping public health discourse and influencing policy decisions. It is expected to contribute towards long-term improvements in maternal and child nutrition, ultimately ensuring a healthier future for the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.