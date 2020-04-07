UrduPoint.com
Media Asked To Launch Healthy Diet Campaign As Precautionary Measure Against Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 10:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) spokesperson Dr Waseem Khawaja Tuesday stressed upon the media to launch a healthy eating campaign to inform people a balance diet can boost the immune system as to have a strong immune system, people should complement a good diet with frequent or regular exercise.

Worried about COVID-19 may be putting people at undue risk, because chronic anxiety suppresses the immune system and increases risk for infection, he said while talking to ptv news channel.

He appreciated that our government was taking all corrective measures to deal with any situation, adding that, he appeals to the general public to take all precautionary measures including social distancing, frequently wash hands and stay at home.

Coronavirus is a silent killer. It is high time to eat healthy diet which can boost immunity and pray to Almighty Allah for His help and mercy in this crucial time, he advised.

The most important thing to understand right now is not to overlap seasonal flu and allergy with coronavirus symptoms.

It is better to avoid coming to hospitals for minor issues, he mentioned.

The general public should self examine the symptoms before reaching to a conclusion, he urges.

He said it was also high time to appreciate the medical staff and cooperate with them in this crucial time.

He explained that boosting the immune system would help the body fight viruses and bacterial attacks, adding that lack of Vitamin C can make you more prone to getting sick.

He said a healthy diet and adequate consumption of vitamins were essential for a strong immune system.

He said food that boost the immune system included green vegetables, dairy products, fruits, lemons and oranges, as well as nuts like almonds and cashew, which were high in vitamins and antioxidants.

A balanced diet comprising carbohydrates, protein, fat, vitamins and minerals, as well drinking enough water, were essential to boosting the immune system, he said.

