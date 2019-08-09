(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th August, 2019) Opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) Mian Shahbaz Sharif has said when he comes to Islamabad the media says why he does not go to Lahore and when he goes to Lahore then media says why he does not go to parliament.

When Shahbaz Sharif reached parliament house Friday media men asked him Maryam Nawaz has been arrested and he has come to Islamabad.Replying to this question he said " when I come here then media says why I don't go to Lahore and when I come to Lahore then media says why I don't attend parliament.

You people don't remain happy in any situation".