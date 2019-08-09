UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Media Asks Me To Go To Parliament When I Come To Lahore And When I Go To Islamabad Media Says Why I Don't Go To Lahore: Shahbaz Sharif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 05:10 PM

Media asks me to go to parliament when I come to Lahore and when I go to Islamabad media says why I don't go to Lahore: Shahbaz Sharif

Opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) Mian Shahbaz Sharif has said when he comes to Islamabad the media says why he does not go to Lahore and when he goes to Lahore then media says why he does not go to parliament

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th August, 2019) Opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) Mian Shahbaz Sharif has said when he comes to Islamabad the media says why he does not go to Lahore and when he goes to Lahore then media says why he does not go to parliament.

When Shahbaz Sharif reached parliament house Friday media men asked him Maryam Nawaz has been arrested and he has come to Islamabad.Replying to this question he said " when I come here then media says why I don't go to Lahore and when I come to Lahore then media says why I don't attend parliament.

You people don't remain happy in any situation".

Related Topics

Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad National Assembly Maryam Nawaz Sharif Parliament Media Opposition

Recent Stories

UK Real GDP Falls 0.2% in 2nd Quarter of 2019 Amid ..

23 minutes ago

SMTA, ADB host "Istanbul Roadshow" for Contractors ..

23 minutes ago

Iran Warns of Disastrous Consequences of Israel Jo ..

23 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler to perform Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheik ..

1 hour ago

One police man martyred, another injured in firing ..

16 minutes ago

Sana Ullah son-in-law arrested

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.