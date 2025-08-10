Media awareness crucial for future generation to understand Pakistan’s history, says Secretary Imran Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Secretary at Idara-i-Nazaria-i-Pakistan, Naheed Imran Gill Sunday underlined the need for increased media awareness among young people to help them understand the struggles endured by our ancestors and the significance of a separate homeland.

In an exclusive video message with state news channel, Secretary Naheed Imran Gill emphasized the importance of raising awareness about the true cause of Pakistan on the eve of Independence day.

He highlighted that understanding the country’s foundation and the sacrifices made by our forefathers is essential for the future generation.

The Secretary further explained that his department is actively engaged in various initiatives aimed at educating people about the historic struggle and the vision behind the creation of Pakistan.

These efforts are designed to instill a deep sense of patriotism and appreciation for the sacrifices that paved the way for the nation’s independence, he added.

He also mentioned that from Sindh, they will initiate a portrait display ahead of azadi day where the historic leadership and people’s struggle will be highlighted to raise awareness among youngsters.

Naheed Imran Gill called on media outlets to play a proactive role in spreading this awareness, especially among the youth and future generations.

He stressed that through accurate and inspiring narratives, the true history and significance of Pakistan’s independence can be preserved and honored for years to come.