- Home
- Pakistan
- Media awareness crucial for future generation to understand Pakistan’s history, says Secretary Imr ..
Media Awareness Crucial For Future Generation To Understand Pakistan’s History, Says Secretary Imran Gill
Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2025 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Secretary at Idara-i-Nazaria-i-Pakistan, Naheed Imran Gill Sunday underlined the need for increased media awareness among young people to help them understand the struggles endured by our ancestors and the significance of a separate homeland.
In an exclusive video message with state news channel, Secretary Naheed Imran Gill emphasized the importance of raising awareness about the true cause of Pakistan on the eve of Independence day.
He highlighted that understanding the country’s foundation and the sacrifices made by our forefathers is essential for the future generation.
The Secretary further explained that his department is actively engaged in various initiatives aimed at educating people about the historic struggle and the vision behind the creation of Pakistan.
These efforts are designed to instill a deep sense of patriotism and appreciation for the sacrifices that paved the way for the nation’s independence, he added.
He also mentioned that from Sindh, they will initiate a portrait display ahead of azadi day where the historic leadership and people’s struggle will be highlighted to raise awareness among youngsters.
Naheed Imran Gill called on media outlets to play a proactive role in spreading this awareness, especially among the youth and future generations.
He stressed that through accurate and inspiring narratives, the true history and significance of Pakistan’s independence can be preserved and honored for years to come.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2025
UN chief welcomes Armenia-Azerbaijan peace deal
UAE leaders congratulate President of Singapore on National Day
UAE welcomes announcement of peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia
Formula Pakistan launches to revolutionize STEM education for Pakistani youth
Algeria, Fatima Group sign MoU to boost phosphate fertilizer production
Empowering communities: SRSO completes climate change project & celebrates Indep ..
SUPARCO, HBL Microfinance Bank partner to launch Pakistan’s first Satellite-Po ..
Japanese delegation explores investment in KP
First phase of Hajj application process concludes with over 71,000 submissions
Actor Faisal Khan alleges his brother Aamir Khan confined him at home for a year
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Independence day brings vibrant flags, trendy fashion & festive deals to cities nationwide2 seconds ago
-
Jaffer express train derails near Spezand Quetta after explosion, all passengers safe6 seconds ago
-
COAS visits USA, meets senior political, military leadership8 seconds ago
-
Patriotic pride on wheels: Car decoration trend heats up ahead of Independence Day11 seconds ago
-
Twin cities ablaze with patriotism as kids' accessories stalls spring up ahead of Independence Day16 seconds ago
-
Doors to Ghandhara Civilization swing open in KP’s grand Independence Day gesture21 seconds ago
-
Independence Day unites nation despite political differences: Sharjeel26 seconds ago
-
Media awareness crucial for future generation to understand Pakistan’s history, says Secretary Imr ..28 seconds ago
-
Sports infrastructure being modernized in DI Khan under KP govt’s vision31 seconds ago
-
IIOJ&K politicians decry statehood delay, book ban at Indian opposition meet in Delhi41 minutes ago
-
Jashn-e-Azaadi and Ma'araka-e-Haq celebrations continue in full swing across Karachi11 hours ago
-
Formula Pakistan launches to revolutionize STEM education for Pakistani youth11 hours ago