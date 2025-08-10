Open Menu

Media Awareness Crucial For Future Generation To Understand Pakistan’s History, Says Secretary Imran Gill

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2025 | 11:10 AM

Media awareness crucial for future generation to understand Pakistan’s history, says Secretary Imran Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Secretary at Idara-i-Nazaria-i-Pakistan, Naheed Imran Gill Sunday underlined the need for increased media awareness among young people to help them understand the struggles endured by our ancestors and the significance of a separate homeland.

In an exclusive video message with state news channel, Secretary Naheed Imran Gill emphasized the importance of raising awareness about the true cause of Pakistan on the eve of Independence day.

He highlighted that understanding the country’s foundation and the sacrifices made by our forefathers is essential for the future generation.

The Secretary further explained that his department is actively engaged in various initiatives aimed at educating people about the historic struggle and the vision behind the creation of Pakistan.

These efforts are designed to instill a deep sense of patriotism and appreciation for the sacrifices that paved the way for the nation’s independence, he added.

He also mentioned that from Sindh, they will initiate a portrait display ahead of azadi day where the historic leadership and people’s struggle will be highlighted to raise awareness among youngsters.

Naheed Imran Gill called on media outlets to play a proactive role in spreading this awareness, especially among the youth and future generations.

He stressed that through accurate and inspiring narratives, the true history and significance of Pakistan’s independence can be preserved and honored for years to come.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2025

2 hours ago
 UN chief welcomes Armenia-Azerbaijan peace deal

UN chief welcomes Armenia-Azerbaijan peace deal

9 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Singapore on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Singapore on National Day

10 hours ago
 UAE welcomes announcement of peace agreement betwe ..

UAE welcomes announcement of peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia

11 hours ago
 Formula Pakistan launches to revolutionize STEM ed ..

Formula Pakistan launches to revolutionize STEM education for Pakistani youth

11 hours ago
Algeria, Fatima Group sign MoU to boost phosphate ..

Algeria, Fatima Group sign MoU to boost phosphate fertilizer production

11 hours ago
 Empowering communities: SRSO completes climate cha ..

Empowering communities: SRSO completes climate change project & celebrates Indep ..

11 hours ago
 SUPARCO, HBL Microfinance Bank partner to launch P ..

SUPARCO, HBL Microfinance Bank partner to launch Pakistan’s first Satellite-Po ..

11 hours ago
 Japanese delegation explores investment in KP

Japanese delegation explores investment in KP

11 hours ago
 First phase of Hajj application process concludes ..

First phase of Hajj application process concludes with over 71,000 submissions

11 hours ago
 Actor Faisal Khan alleges his brother Aamir Khan c ..

Actor Faisal Khan alleges his brother Aamir Khan confined him at home for a year

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan