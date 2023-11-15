Media awareness drive, timely precautions advises for 'Asthma attacks' in Winter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Health expert Wednesday suggested a media awareness drive and timely precautions for 'Asthma patients' to avoid travel during thick smog at the hospital in the wake of the rising number of patients with a history of ‘asthma attacks’ at the peak.

A Pulmonologist and lungs Specialist Prof. Dr. Javaid A. Khan talking to a private news channel said that about seven percent of Pakistan's population is suffering from asthma and there might be an increase of about 20 to 25 percent within the next few weeks.

He further said rapid changes in the weather, especially the rapid onset of cold weather, are directly responsible for decreased lung function in asthmatics.

He advised citizens to adopt a proper diet and wear face masks to reduce the risk of asthma attacks and other allergies during winter as asthmatics need to be very careful about the type of fats they are consuming.

He informed that a permanent cure for asthma is not currently available, but with proper medication usage patients can live a normal life.

Dr Javaid urged doctors to educate their respective patients in order to provide maximum awareness of asthma and its management, adding that the patients to keep the windows of their vehicles shut during the journey and clean the inside of the vehicle thoroughly, removing dust with a vacuum cleaner before embarking on the journey.

He said according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), currently around 300m people worldwide are suffering from asthma, adding, cold wind, air pollution, increase in urban population, obesity, lack of movement as some of the reasons for increasing asthma attacks.

Experts said asthma could be controlled and patients could lead a normal life by making positive lifestyle changes, taking proper precautions, and having timely treatment.

People with asthma and their families need education to understand more about their asthma. This includes their treatment options, triggers to avoid, and how to manage their symptoms at home, he said, adding, that it is important for people with asthma to know how to increase their treatment when their symptoms are worsening to avoid a serious attack.

Healthcare providers may give an asthma action plan to help people with asthma to take greater control of their

treatment, he added.

Dr mentioned that the children whose diets were low in vegetables and vitamin E were two to three times more likely to develop asthmatic symptoms than other children irrespective of other factors such as family size, affluence, and parental smoking.

Early mornings and evenings are full of dust motes and mites that trigger asthma seizures, he said, adding, it is better that children with a history of asthma do not venture out during early hours.

Replying to a question, he said prevention was better than cure, adding, that people should avoid allergic things and medicines that cause asthma. He said asthma stopped the growth of height of children.

The disease should be cured at the initial stage, he added.