Media Awareness Workshop On Immunisation In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2023 | 07:12 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) The Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab, in collaboration with UNICEF, organised a media awareness workshop on immunization in district Sargodha here on Saturday.

A large number of media personnel attended the workshop.

Director DHDC Sargodha Dr. Ayesha, Director Information Sargodha Division Naeem Malik, Additional Director EPI Punjab Dr. Samra Khurram, Health Officer UNICEF Dr. Mudassar Saeed, SBC consultant UNICEF Aqeel Sarfraz and ADHE Ali Raza Mukhtar also attended the workshop.

While addressing the participants, speakers said that the EPI Programme Punjab was playing a significant role in immunization of children across the province.

Under the EPI Programme, children get vaccinated against 12 diseases up to the age of 2 years.

Furthermore, the speakers emphasised the productive role of media to highlight the importance of immunization.

Participants appreciated the efforts of EPI Programme Punjab and pledged to play a positive role.

