Media bodies being taken on board for setting up PMDA

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday said all the media forums were being engaged for setting up Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) in line with democratic norms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday said all the media forums were being engaged for setting up Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) in line with democratic norms.

The PDMA was crucial to address all the problems of journalists and media houses at one platform, he said while addressing the launching ceremony of a national song at the National Press Club.

"We are moving forward on the Pakistan Media Development Authority under a democratic and constitutional process and getting input from all the media forums in that regard," he said.

He said the PMDA proposed a media complaint council with 50 per cent representation of journalist community. It would resolve journalist issues on fast track by making sure decision against anybody's complaint with 21 days.

The government has been taking various measures to create an enabling environment for the journalists as it fully believed in the freedom of speech, besides ensuring compliance of the national and international commitments, he noted.

As regards to "Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill, 2020", prepared by the Ministry of Human Rights, he said it had been approved by the Federal Cabinet and was under process.

The bill would ensure independence and freedom of expression for journalists and media professionals and to end their exploitation , he added.

He said the information ministry was committed to the welfare of the journalist community and taking steps to reduce sense of deprivation among them.

Seeking cooperation of the journalist unions, Farrukh said on this independence day media community should renew its pledge for development as the fourth pillar of the state.

He said consultation was underway with the press clubs for inclusion of young journalists in the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Program.

He asked them to float business proposals, assuring full cooperation for getting soft loans from its partnered banks.

The minister said the government would sign accords with the journalist bodies to implement the plan. "Kamyab Jawan Program will empower journalists and help them to be self-sufficient," he remarked.

The minister said the government would address the residence issues of the journalist community by providing them plots in government schemes to only those who were yet to take benefits of such initiatives in the past.

Acknowledging services of overseas Pakistanis for the country, he said the incumbent government was committed to give voting rights to expats who were massively contributing in the national development by remitting huge amount annually. Their participation in electoral process would strengthen democracy further in the country, he added.

He said the Pakistani expatriates sent over US $ 29.5 billion during the last fiscal year.

Though, overseas Pakistanis were not physically here but their hearts beat with Pakistan. They were always on the forefront whenever there was any natural disaster or crisis in the country.

He said those Pakistanis were not only known as successful businessmen, doctors and engineers abroad, but also representing Pakistan in other countries' legislative assemblies and positively sensitizing the world about their country.

Farrukh said Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving to transform the country on the pattern of Riyasat-e-Madina. Poor were being taken care of by the state through initiatives like 'Panahgahs' and Ehsaas, he added.

He said Pakistan would continue to extend diplomatic, legal and political support to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.\932