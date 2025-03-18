Media bridge public with house of power: Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Speaker National Assembly (NA) Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Tuesday, appreciated the role of media and called it a bridge between the public and the house of power in term of legislation.

“The role of the journalist community is of key importance in conveying public issues to the houses of power and in conveying the legislation made in the House for the welfare of the people to the people.

” Ayaz Sadiq said in a congratulatory message to newly-elected office-bearers of the National Press Club (NPC), Islamabad.

The Speaker (NA) congratulated Azhar Jatoi on being elected as President, Nayyar Ali as Secretary, and Waqar Abbasi as Finance Secretary of the NPC.

The Speaker expressed confidence in the newly elected leadership that they would utilize all its capabilities for the welfare of the media and journalist community. He ensured the Parliament's cooperation to protect the rights of the journalist.