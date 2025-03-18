Media Bridge Public With House Of Power: Ayaz Sadiq
Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2025 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Speaker National Assembly (NA) Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Tuesday, appreciated the role of media and called it a bridge between the public and the house of power in term of legislation.
“The role of the journalist community is of key importance in conveying public issues to the houses of power and in conveying the legislation made in the House for the welfare of the people to the people.
” Ayaz Sadiq said in a congratulatory message to newly-elected office-bearers of the National Press Club (NPC), Islamabad.
The Speaker (NA) congratulated Azhar Jatoi on being elected as President, Nayyar Ali as Secretary, and Waqar Abbasi as Finance Secretary of the NPC.
The Speaker expressed confidence in the newly elected leadership that they would utilize all its capabilities for the welfare of the media and journalist community. He ensured the Parliament's cooperation to protect the rights of the journalist.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan says Afghanistan should not be made enemy
Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises AED83.784 million i ..
UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, conveys condolences over victims ..
Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy with landmark Microsoft, G42 p ..
PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism
OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!
First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi
Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip
Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 meals daily for fasting indivi ..
RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE at Asian Arab Awards 2025
‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance business, creative environment
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Imran Khan says Afghanistan should not be made enemy2 minutes ago
-
FDA ordered strict monitoring of public utility plots in private housing schemes3 minutes ago
-
Delegation of Border Trade Union,Truck Union call on DC Ketch3 minutes ago
-
Salik welcomes establishment of special bench for overseas Pakistanis in IHC3 minutes ago
-
Media bridge public with house of power: Ayaz Sadiq3 minutes ago
-
29 chlorination centers being set up at Rs 290mln : Mayor Karachi3 minutes ago
-
Swat University students protest fee hikes, bus fare increases3 minutes ago
-
MNA Malik Abrar meets RPO Alpa3 minutes ago
-
St. Patrick’s Feast with an Interfaith Iftar3 minutes ago
-
Police being equipped to facilitate citizens, says RPO13 minutes ago
-
CM launches Aghosh program for financial, medical support of mothers13 minutes ago
-
Wani calls for accountability, justice for victims of state-sponsored violence in IIOJK13 minutes ago