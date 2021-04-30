Media channels are busy interpreting external conspiracies to weaken the state by promoting an atmosphere of sectarianism under the guise of Ramadan transmission. Khwaja Rameez Hassan

Law and enforcement agencies should play a role in protecting the country from possible sectarian wave through monitoring of transmission

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th April, 2021) PML-Q Punjab Deputy Secretary Information Khawaja Rameez Hassan in a press release said that media channels are engaged in external conspiracy to weaken the state by promoting the atmosphere of sectarianism under the guise of Ramadan transmission.

He said that law and enforcement agencies should play their role in protecting the country from possible sectarian wave through monitoring of transmission.