Media colony in Swat to be inaugurated on Feb 18: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Amjad Ali Khan Tuesday finalized arrangements for inauguration of 209 kanal Media Colony Dingram in district Swat on February 18 and appreciated the Housing department in that regard.

Presiding over a meeting here to review progress on various housing projects, he said that preparations for plantation of 74,000 plants under Prime Minister's billion Trees Project in Jalozai Housing scheme had also been completed.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Housing Muhammad Ali Shah and Director General Housing Department besides other concerned officers.

During the meeting, the provincial minister was given a detailed briefing on the newly started projects under the management of the department.

It was informed that work on electrical and elevator installation was underway on 28 kanal Hayatabad High rise flats in Peshawar. The provincial minister directed to complete the said scheme by June 2021.

It was informed that all necessary steps had been taken regarding the Peshawar Civil Quarter Flats project and work on it was in full swing. The minister directed to inaugurate the project in March 2021.

The minister called for speeding up work on Kohat Jarma Housing Scheme and construction of its boundary wall. The project is being developed on 300 kanal of land in Kohat.

During the briefing, the minister was informed about the progress on satellite townships including Shahkot, Galigram and Abuha Swat.

The minister directed to expedite work on all housing schemes including Havelian Township Abbottabad, CPEC City in Nowshera, Hangu Township, Media Colony Dingram Swat, Soarzai Residency Peshawar and Khapal Kor project for low income people.

In his remarks, the minister urged the concerned authorities to refrain from setting up housing societies on agricultural lands.