UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Media Colony In Swat To Be Inaugurated On Feb 18: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

Media colony in Swat to be inaugurated on Feb 18: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Amjad Ali Khan Tuesday finalized arrangements for inauguration of 209 kanal Media Colony Dingram in district Swat on February 18 and appreciated the Housing department in that regard.

Presiding over a meeting here to review progress on various housing projects, he said that preparations for plantation of 74,000 plants under Prime Minister's billion Trees Project in Jalozai Housing scheme had also been completed.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Housing Muhammad Ali Shah and Director General Housing Department besides other concerned officers.

During the meeting, the provincial minister was given a detailed briefing on the newly started projects under the management of the department.

It was informed that work on electrical and elevator installation was underway on 28 kanal Hayatabad High rise flats in Peshawar. The provincial minister directed to complete the said scheme by June 2021.

It was informed that all necessary steps had been taken regarding the Peshawar Civil Quarter Flats project and work on it was in full swing. The minister directed to inaugurate the project in March 2021.

The minister called for speeding up work on Kohat Jarma Housing Scheme and construction of its boundary wall. The project is being developed on 300 kanal of land in Kohat.

During the briefing, the minister was informed about the progress on satellite townships including Shahkot, Galigram and Abuha Swat.

The minister directed to expedite work on all housing schemes including Havelian Township Abbottabad, CPEC City in Nowshera, Hangu Township, Media Colony Dingram Swat, Soarzai Residency Peshawar and Khapal Kor project for low income people.

In his remarks, the minister urged the concerned authorities to refrain from setting up housing societies on agricultural lands.

Related Topics

Peshawar Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat CPEC Hangu Kohat Progress Nowshera Havelian Amjad Ali Muhammad Ali February March June Media All From Billion Housing

Recent Stories

Ajman&#039;s schools, nurseries to shift 100 perce ..

23 minutes ago

Maitha Al Shamsi receives Tunisian Ambassador

23 minutes ago

FTA issues public clarification regarding VAT regi ..

38 minutes ago

UAE’s exploration of space enhances its world po ..

38 minutes ago

SC orders all parties to resolve Pakistan Steel Mi ..

54 minutes ago

Love wins after decades passed

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.