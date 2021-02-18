Media colony inaugurated for Swati journalists

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Housing Minister Dr. Amjad Ali on Thursday inaugurated a media colony in Dangram housing project for the journalist community in Swat.

Accompanied by Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Kamran Bangash, the housing minister said 40 kanals of land had been allotted for journalists in the scheme which stretched over a total of 209 kanals.

He said two percent quota had been fixed for journalists in ongoing housing projects in the province.

He said the state of the art high-rise flats would be constructed to provide housing facility to the government employees.

He said that the University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar had been entrusted with the responsibility to prepare a final master plan and design the housing project which would be equipped with all modern facilities.

He said that the scheme would include educational institutions, parks, hospitals, mosques and grade stations.

He said special attention was being paid to tree planting in the housing project to ensure a healthy and pollution free environment to its residents.

He said the project would provide the best accommodation for journalists.

For housing projects where land was scarce, Dr Amjad Ali said projects are also being launched under the land sharing policy.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamran Bangash lauded services of the journalist community for the society's development, saying that they had rendered invaluable services and sacrifices for the establishment of peace in Swat.

He also appreciated the performance of the housing department in implementing the development plan in a short span of time.

He said the housing project would accelerate the economic development of the region and provide employment opportunities for youth in Swat.

MNA and Parliamentary Secretary Saleem-ur-Rehman and DEDAC Chairman Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai were also present on the occasion.