Media Committed to Champion Campaign Against Child Marriages in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Blue Veins, a civil society organization, in collaboration with Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and Child Welfare & Protection Commission KP organized a value clarification workshop here on Thursday with media representatives including Print Journalists, Bloggers, Photo Journalists, Electronic and Radio journalists.

According to a press release issued here, the workshop, aimed at facilitating dialogue with media personnel on supporting the rights of vulnerable girls and women, state of child marriages in KP, and efficient reporting on the issue to increase well-informed media coverage.

Journalists from print and electronic media were informed that child marriage prevalence rates remain alarmingly high; more than 21 percent of girls were married before 18 and 3 per cent before they were 15 years old. Across provinces, prevalence was reported to be 29% in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The discussion emphasized that its time that the nature of media coverage must shift from focusing on the issue alone to a narrative which also looks at solutions � be it a change in attitude towards girls, or raising the minimum age of marriage.

Tehrem Aftab of Blue Veins said that"By using stories with emotional and personal content we can show the public and decision-makers that girls aren't numbers, they are people".

Fatima Nazish a women journalist associated with a tv Chanel said "We shouldn't be telling stories which make girl feel like a passive victim. More nuanced narratives are needed to describe the multitude of causes that lead girls to marry, as well as to accurately capture their experiences within marriage."The workshop led to the establishment of 'Media Support Group' to unite the efforts of multiple media platforms towards addressing the issue of child marriages in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa thorugh increased coverage and media articles.