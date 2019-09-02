Media Committee formed for transparent reporting during Muharram

Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar on Monday formed a Media Management Committee on the directives of Commissioner Syed Mohsin Ali Shah

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar on Monday formed a Media Management Committee on the directives of Commissioner Syed Mohsin Ali Shah. The Committee headed by Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Tariq Ali Solangi, would keep contacts with media reporters. The Deputy Superintendent Police city Mubeen Ahmed Parhiar and Deputy Director Information SBA Ghulam Abass Goraho would be the members of Media Management Committee.

The Committee would ensure balanced, impartial and transparent reporting of Majalis, rallies and religious meetings during Muharram-ul-Haram and would see that no report is published which may cause hate and discomfort.

The reporters of media and tv channels would not be allowed to cover events through Drone Cameras, Heli Cams or Code Copter.

The Committee would also ensure that in case of any untoward incident, press note released by district administration or district police would be published and no adverse or unconfirmed news shall be released or published.

The Committee would keep a close contact with media reporters of newspapers and TV channels to ensure steps taken during Muharramul Haram.