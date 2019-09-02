Media Committee Formed For Transparent Reporting During Muharram
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 11:04 PM
Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar on Monday formed a Media Management Committee on the directives of Commissioner Syed Mohsin Ali Shah
The Committee would ensure balanced, impartial and transparent reporting of Majalis, rallies and religious meetings during Muharram-ul-Haram and would see that no report is published which may cause hate and discomfort.
The reporters of media and tv channels would not be allowed to cover events through Drone Cameras, Heli Cams or Code Copter.
The Committee would also ensure that in case of any untoward incident, press note released by district administration or district police would be published and no adverse or unconfirmed news shall be released or published.
The Committee would keep a close contact with media reporters of newspapers and TV channels to ensure steps taken during Muharramul Haram.