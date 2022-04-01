Media conclave, humorous poetry, Qawali held at BLCF 2022

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :On the second day of Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival 2022 at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, famous journalist and writer Nazir Laghari, famous Test Cricketer Abid Ali and Pakistan Hockey Team Captain Umar Bhutta, Radio Pakistan Lahore Station Director Nazakat Shakeela, renowned Singer Rahat Bano Multanikar and Motivational Speaker and Surgeon Prof. Dr. Javed Iqbal participated in Media Conclave.

The program was hosted by Sajjad Pervez, Controller news Punjab Radio Pakistan. The theme of the program on the occasion was the 75-year-old Center of Faith in Pakistan. The participants said"We have to move forward together and our future is in the hands of our young generation who are full of energy and love for the country and enriched with the spirit of hard work and they will carry the country forward." "The coming years are the years of prosperity and development of Pakistan. A special morning speech competition session on poetry of Allama Iqbal and its connection with love for Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him was held in which Sahibzada Ahmad Ali Sultan and Sahibzada Abid Ali Sultan delivered special speeches and distributed prizes among the position holder students who participated in the speech discussions.

" A special face-to-face session was held with Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in which Prof. Athar Mahboob's childhood, education, employment and various prominent works were discussed.

A special book launching ceremony was held today for 22 Log. Amjad islam Amjad, Syed Tabish Alwari, Baqi Ahmadpur, Dr. Shaida Dilawar, Dr. Umbereen Haseeb Amber, Aziz Shahid, Amanullah Arshad, Dr. Akhtar Sameer, Amir Sohail, Raziuddin Razi, Shaukat Fahmi, Dr. Syed Qasim Jalal, Khursheed Nazer, Dr. Nawaz Kawish, Azhar Faragh, Afzal Khan and Dr. Asim Saqlain participated in national poetry. The book festival, agricultural exhibition, handicraft, flower show, fine art exhibition and food fest are also in full swing. The first part of the day was dedicated to various activities for students. The humorous poetry session was also held.

Sher Mian Dadd performed Qawali in the concluding program of the night.