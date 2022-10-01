Media cooperation vital for eradication of crimes: DPO

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Newly appointed District Police Officer Faisal Kamran on Saturday urged the media to extend full cooperation with the police and other law enforcement agencies to overcome crimes in the district.

In an introductory meeting with journalists here at police lines, he said the police were determined to eradicate crimes from the society as protection of lives and property of citizens was its top priority.

The DPO said that he and his team would be ever ready to take any step which could help in resolving the public problems and maintaining a peaceful environment.

He said that justice would be provided to every citizen without any discrimination and criminal elements would be dealt with an iron hand.

He believed that cooperation of general public and media was vital for the eliminationof crimes from the society.