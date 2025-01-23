Media Cooperation Vital For Eradication Of Crimes: DPO
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2025 | 02:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Newly-appointed District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Shehzad urged the media to
extend cooperation with the police to overcome crimes in the district.
He stated this during a meeting with the “Working Journalists Group” here on the
Police Lines.
Group leader Working Journalists Group Anwar Hussain Bajwa, President Arfan Gul,
General Secretary Farooq-e-Azam, senior journalists Zahid Ali Khan, Abdul Skhakoor Mirza,
Mian Ashfaq, Usman Khan, Sakhawat Mughal, Imran Rehman, Mian Nadeem, Imran Saddiq,
Sabir Ahmed Sheikh and others were also present.
The DPO said the police were determined to eradicate crimes from the society as protection
of lives and property of citizens was its top priority.
