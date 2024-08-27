Media cooperation vital to deepen China-Pakistan ties: Amb Hashmi

Ambassador of Pakistan to China Khalil Hashmi on Tuesday said that the cooperation between the Pakistani and Chinese media was vital for deepening the bilateral relations, particularly in the context of shared regional and global opportunities and challenges

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to China Khalil Hashmi on Tuesday said that the cooperation between the Pakistani and Chinese media was vital for deepening the bilateral relations, particularly in the context of shared regional and global opportunities and challenges.

The ambassador, talking to a Pakistan-China media delegation, he hosted at Pakistan House here, also underlined the vital role of media in projecting the positive stories of Pakistan-China ties.

Ambassador Hashmi expressed satisfaction on exchanges between Pakistani and Chinese media, and elaborated on the ways to further enhances this cooperation.

The interaction was part of ongoing efforts of Pakistan Embassy in Beijing to further strengthen bilateral ties through enhanced media collaboration.

The delegation included prominent journalists from both the countries, representatives of China International Communication Group.

The ambassador briefed the delegation about the embassy’s efforts for the realization of the leadership’s vision of both the countries for further enhancing cooperation in various sectors.

The Pakistan media delegation shared experiences from their visit to various parts of China.

The representatives from China International Communication Group and Chinese media elaborated opportunities for future collaboration with Pakistani media.