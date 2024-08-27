Media Cooperation Vital To Deepen China-Pakistan Ties: Amb Hashmi
Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2024 | 08:27 PM
Ambassador of Pakistan to China Khalil Hashmi on Tuesday said that the cooperation between the Pakistani and Chinese media was vital for deepening the bilateral relations, particularly in the context of shared regional and global opportunities and challenges
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to China Khalil Hashmi on Tuesday said that the cooperation between the Pakistani and Chinese media was vital for deepening the bilateral relations, particularly in the context of shared regional and global opportunities and challenges.
The ambassador, talking to a Pakistan-China media delegation, he hosted at Pakistan House here, also underlined the vital role of media in projecting the positive stories of Pakistan-China ties.
Ambassador Hashmi expressed satisfaction on exchanges between Pakistani and Chinese media, and elaborated on the ways to further enhances this cooperation.
The interaction was part of ongoing efforts of Pakistan Embassy in Beijing to further strengthen bilateral ties through enhanced media collaboration.
The delegation included prominent journalists from both the countries, representatives of China International Communication Group.
The ambassador briefed the delegation about the embassy’s efforts for the realization of the leadership’s vision of both the countries for further enhancing cooperation in various sectors.
The Pakistan media delegation shared experiences from their visit to various parts of China.
The representatives from China International Communication Group and Chinese media elaborated opportunities for future collaboration with Pakistani media.
Recent Stories
UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..
DPO visits Phularwan police station
Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission
Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city
PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24
FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Intellectuals, poets pay tribute to Singer Beejal Sindhi5 hours ago
-
Meeting focuses on resource utilization for maximum relief during prolonged rainfall5 hours ago
-
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensure seamless operatio ..6 hours ago
-
DPO visits Phularwan police station6 hours ago
-
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais7 hours ago
-
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games7 hours ago
-
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission7 hours ago
-
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city7 hours ago
-
PM for identification, strict action against terrorists involved in Balochistan’s incidents7 hours ago
-
'Planting trees is moral duty of everyone'7 hours ago
-
Matiari: DDMA meeting held, relevant departments directed to stay alert8 hours ago
-
Flux tower installed at experimental farm of Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam8 hours ago