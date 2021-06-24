UrduPoint.com
Media Coordination Committee Deliberates Clearing Outstanding Media Dues

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 12:20 AM

Media Coordination Committee deliberates clearing outstanding media dues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :A virtual meeting of Media Coordination Committee on Wednesday discussed ways to create a conducive environment for the media industry besides clearing outstanding dues of media as soon as possible.

The meeting presided over by Principal Information Officer (PIO) Sohail Ali Khan talked about government's proposed digital media policy and the issues pertaining to outstanding liabilities of media.

The meeting was aimed at promoting strong communication among all stakeholders, including the media, and to develop a strategy that would be beneficial to the national interest.

All stakeholders, including the media, need to build strong engagement and develop a strategy that will benefit the national interest.

The proposed digital media policy would be the first policy of the government through which the advertisements would be placed on digital and social media platforms through the ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Arshad Khan, DGPR Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Imdadullah and DGPR Punjab Ms. Saman Rai attended.

The Prime Minister had set up the Media Coordination Committee to make concerted efforts for the development of the media industry.

