Media Delegation Calls For More Pak-China People To People Contacts, Cultural Exchanges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 01:57 PM

Media delegation calls for more Pak-China people to people contacts, cultural exchanges

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :A delegation of senior columnists and journalists from Pakistan has stressed the need for enhancing people to people contacts and cultural exchanges to further cement all-weather friendship between Pakistan and China.

The delegation led by Zaffaruddin Mahmood, former Special Envoy on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) visited Beijing and other cities to further enhance their understanding about China and the economic developments it achieved during the last 40 years.

Talking to media before returning home, Ghulam Mohsin Goraya, Executive Editor, Daily Ausaf shared that he considered China his second home as he always received love and warmth from Chinese friends.

Although, the two governments already enjoy deep-rooted and strong diplomatic and economic relations but there was a need to further expedite people to people and cultural exchanges to further cement all weather strategic cooperative partnership, he added.

He highly appreciated the economic development of China and said the way China pulled out its people from poverty; Pakistani government should also follow such policies to alleviate poverty from the country.

Mazhar Barlas, a senior columnist of Jang and Geo Group lauded the Chinese nation for its commitment with their work and the country.

He expressed the confidence that different projects being completed under CPEC will benefit the people of Pakistan and help create employment opportunity.

He said the people of China love people of Pakistan and they want to share their economic development with Pakistani brethren.

Malik Salman, President Pakistan Federation of Columnists appreciated the efforts for the interaction between Pakistani and Chinese media and opined that it would help erase misconceptions particularly about the Chinese companies working in Pakistan.

He said the media should support all such efforts which were being made for the betterment of the country.

Syed Mehdi who visited China several times during last few years remarked that China and its economy were growing at a fast pace. Through, CPEC, a flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative, China is helping Pakistani economy.

He said as a nation, Pakistani's should learn from Chinese experience and devote themselves to the progress and development of the motherland.

The delegation included Ghulam Mohsin Goraya, Executive Editor, Daily Ausaf, Begum Sughra, Daily Jang, M. Mazhar Qadir Barlas, Daily Jang /Geo Group, Muhammad Sajjad Daily Khabrain, Affan Muhammad Asif, Dunya Media Group, Mian Saif ur Rehman The news International, Muhammad Amir Khan, Photographer, Yasir Habib Khan, Daily Jang / Geo Group, Malik Salman, President, Pakistan Federation of Columnists, Komal Saleem ptv and Mahdi Syed, Jang / News.

