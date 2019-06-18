Media Delegation From Maldives Visits IPRI"

(@imziishan)

The Islamabad Policy Research Institute hosted a 3-member media delegation from Maldives on 18 June 2019. The delegation included Mr Waheed Ibrahim, Mr Farooq Mohamed Hassan and Ms Zihnath Hassan

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th June, 2019) The Islamabad Policy Research Institute hosted a 3-member media delegation from Maldives on 18 June 2019. The delegation included Mr Waheed Ibrahim, Mr Farooq Mohamed Hassan and Ms Zihnath Hassan.The visit of the delegation to Pakistan has been organized by the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC).

Brig. (R) Mehboob Qadir, Director Research at IPRI led the briefing and welcomed the delegation to IPRI.At the outset, an overview was given of the Institute and the delegation was informed about the genesis of IPRI, its main goals, the focus of its research and other activities.

This was followed by a presentation on �Pakistan's Efforts in Combating Terrorism' by IPRI's Research Fellow Mr Khalid Hussain Chandio.He provided a brief historical context and said that following 9/11, Pakistan joined hands with the international community in the fight against terrorism, and became a front line state and major non-NATO ally.

Mr Chandio pointed out that �In spite of limited resources, Pakistan continues to play an active role in countering and combating extremism and terrorism for world peace.' Focusing on counterterrorism efforts, he underscored that Pakistan was following a multi-pronged strategy - first, through military operations writ of the state had been restored and there is no organized office of any terrorist group in the country.

The operations have led to a significant change in Pakistan's mainstream political discourse. Other efforts include troop deployment on the western and eastern border, and border management with Afghanistan.