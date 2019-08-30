UrduPoint.com
Media, Diplomatic War Starts With India: Sheikh Rashid

Fri 30th August 2019 | 09:28 PM

Federal Minister of Railway Sheikh Rasheed has said that the struggle of Kashmiris for the freedom has made a history

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th August, 2019) Federal Minister of Railway Sheikh Rasheed has said that the struggle of Kashmiris for the freedom has made a history.According to media reports Railway Minister has said that the decision of Imran Khan for expressing solidarity with Kashmiris is wise.

He said that media and diplomatic war has been started with India.Fascist Modi does not realize his mistake, the struggle of Kashmiris for freedom has made a history, he added.

