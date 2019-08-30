Media, diplomatic war starts with India: Sheikh Rashid

Federal Minister of Railway Sheikh Rasheed has said that the struggle of Kashmiris for the freedom has made a history

He said that media and diplomatic war has been started with India.Fascist Modi does not realize his mistake, the struggle of Kashmiris for freedom has made a history, he added.