Media Effective Tool In Changing World Of Digital Information Technology: Governor Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 16 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 11:26 PM

Media effective tool in changing world of digital information technology: Governor Balochistan

Director General Public Relations Aurangzeb Kasi Tuesday called on Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Director General Public Relations Aurangzeb Kasi Tuesday called on Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha.

On the occasion, Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha said media is an effective tool in the changing world of digital information technology. Journalism is the fourth pillar of the state and the present government is a firm believer in freedom of expression, he added.

He said the success of the media persons is in their ability to enhance their capabilities as well as take full advantage of the latest technology saying we are about to enter a paperless future in which we would get rid of the culture of paper and pen so everyone has to connect with digital media sources.

He said officers should play their full role in projecting a positive image of the country and the province at the international and national level.

It is a fact that in the Directorate of Public Relations not only written and pictorial material is produced to a high standard but it also has a unique place in keeping the public informed of the latest developments, In addition to print and electronic media, public relations officers also achieved success on social media, which is commendable, he said.

The governor Balochistan further said that media is an effective tool in the ever changing world of digital information technology.

Journalism is the fourth pillar of the state and the present government is a firm believer in freedom of expression, he underlined.

