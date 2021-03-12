Media enjoys absolute freedom of expression in AJK: PM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Friday said the media was absolutely independent in AJK and the State government has taken practical steps for the welfare of the journalists fraternity besides for the promotion of healthy and quality journalism in the state.

He was speaking at a briefing given by the AJK Press Foundation, a state-run body meant for the welfare of journalist community in AJK, and the AJK press information department in the state metropolis.

The AJK PM emphasized for continuation of more vibrant role of the media raising urgency of the early peaceful solution of Kashmir question in line with the aspirations of the people of the State, major party to the Kashmir issue, he added.

Seeking the demonstration and outburst of true quality journalism in this base-camp of the Kashmir freedom struggle harmonious to the need of the modern age, the prime minister urged the media persons to file credible news reports taking the national interests supreme by desisting from fanning sensationalism through their stories.

The prime minister, while highly appreciating the performance of the AJK Press Information department, said that despite limited resources the PID has done a commendable job particularly during the corona pandemic.

The department has played an unprecedented role raising awareness among the masses for adopting protective measures to overcome the pandemic of corona virus in the state.

Secretary Information of AJK Midhat Shehzad and Director General PID of AJK Raja Azhar Iqbal briefed the Prime Minister about the reforms and future action plan of the information department.

Earlier, the prime minister awarded Shields to various officials of the State Information minister and the subordinate department including Secretary Information Midhat Shehzad, DGPR Raja Azhar Iqbal, District Information Officers Maqsood Ahmed Mir, Raja Muhammad Sohail Khan, Qurat-ul-Ain Shabeer, Assistant Director Raja Abdul Basit, Advertising Officer Shamim Anjum Aziz, Chief Photographer Sajid Nazeer and Camera Man Malik Shabeer in acknowledgement of the demonstration of their high professional skills and outstanding performance launching an effective and integrated media awareness campaign among the masses for adopting Protective measure against corona pandemic .

The prime minister also praised the role of the officers and staff of the State Press Information Department for launching the campaign to apprise the people of the importance of individual and practical role by the masses combating COVID-19 through national and regional print and electronic media.