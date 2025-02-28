Media enjoys full freedom of expression in AJK: Anwar ul Haq

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Feb 28 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 28th Feb, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that the government would take all possible measures to make AJK Press Foundation a dynamic and proactive institution to encourage promotion of healthy journalism in the state.

The AJK premier said to a delegation led by the newly elected Vice Chairman AJK Press Foundation Sardar Zulfiqar Ali that called on him at the state metropolis on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the AJK premier assured the visiting delegation of his government's commitment to help and support stating that all available resources would be utilized for the welfare of journalists.

Highlighting the journalist fraternity's significant role in strengthening the present system, the PM said that positive journalism, which puts the common good and the interests of people at its core, could pave the way for real change. He said that the present government had taken landmark initiatives to improve the governance system.

He said that crores of rupees have been saved through e-tendering. He remarked that the provision of subsidized flour and electricity to the state's citizens is a unique concession that individuals residing in other regions of the country cannot even imagine.

"All our resources are for the people of the state and I will try to provide maximum relief to the ordinary citizens", he added.

He said that the purpose of establishing the base camp government was to take the ongoing freedom movement against India in occupied Kashmir to its logical conclusion.

The current government has made the Kashmir freedom movement a top priority. "I have tried to change the outdated system", he said, adding that there was a dire need to introduce laws that in the long run could help to ensure transparency and make the AJK a corruption-free State. He was of the view that the improvement in the system sans transparency was impossible.

Meanwhile, while charging a high-level meeting of the Works and Communication Department, the PM welcomed the restoration of roads in snowy areas. He directed the authorities concerned to take steps on an emergency basis to repair the road infrastructure damaged due to heavy rains.

During the meeting, Minister for Public Works Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq and Secretary for Public Works Zafar Mahmood Khan drew attention to the need to equip the Public Works Department with modern machinery on an emergency basis to develop it on modern lines. During a separate meeting the PM Haq received a detailed briefing from Minister for Public Health Nisar Ansar Abdali regarding the supply of medicines in hospitals.

