Media Experts Highlight Importance Of Mobile Journalism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2023 | 11:37 PM

The prominent journalists at a 2-day mobile journalism workshop have sensitized the media persons about the importance and technical aspects of mobile journalism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :The prominent journalists at a 2-day mobile journalism workshop have sensitized the media persons about the importance and technical aspects of mobile journalism.

The workshop was held at the Information Service academy (ISA) and organized by the Pakistan Information Center for the capacity building of journalists.

On the first day of the workshop, eminent personalities with extensive experience in the field of journalism including Waseem Abbasi, Naseem Siddiqui and renowned Javed Chaudhry enlightened the participants about the importance and technical aspects of mobile journalism.

The participants expressed their gratitude to the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marrriyum Aurangzeb, Federal Secretary Information Shahera Shahid and Principal Information Officer Mubasher Hassan for organizing a fruitful workshop for the journalists in Islamabad.

Renowned journalists including Rauf Kalasra would also participate in the workshop as a guest speaker on its second day.

