UrduPoint.com

Media Experts Urge To Enforce CRM For TV Channels

Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Media experts urge to enforce CRM for TV channels

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Media experts have urged the department concerned to enforce the Content Rating System (CRM) for tv channels that will enable the audience to choose content wisely.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, Assistant Professor of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Dr. Babar Hussain Shah said that media content has powerful effects that could impact the mind and behavior of the audiences.

He said that the rating system would enhance the capabilities of viewers to deal with sensitive content in media.

He said media showed tremendous growth during the last decade, and CRM is required to rank the content according to age and maturity.

Explaining the CRM, he said that "PG Content" enlightens the parent that their children need guidance while watching such content. He said parents could bar their children from watching potentially harmful content with help of content rating.

He informed that indication warnings such as PG12, R15, and R18 enable viewers to understand the content and targeted age group.

He further said that parents and children should be given awareness of the content and its harmful effects until the proper system is evolved.

He concluded that the categorization of content is a way to discrete harmful effects to the maximum level.

\395\778

Related Topics

Allama Iqbal Open University Media TV From

Recent Stories

Babar Azam reviews match drawn between Pakistan, N ..

Babar Azam reviews match drawn between Pakistan, New Zealand

23 minutes ago
 vivo V25 Series Launching Soon in Pakistan

Vivo V25 Series Launching Soon in Pakistan

44 minutes ago
 PCB announces free entry for fans for the second T ..

PCB announces free entry for fans for the second Test

59 minutes ago
 Govt to outsource three major airports to Int'l op ..

Govt to outsource three major airports to Int'l operators

1 hour ago
 Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes northern Chile

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes northern Chile

1 hour ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler lauds emirate&#039;s achievem ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler lauds emirate&#039;s achievements in 2022

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.