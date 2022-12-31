Media experts urge to enforce CRM for TV channels

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Media experts have urged the department concerned to enforce the Content Rating System (CRM) for tv channels that will enable the audience to choose content wisely.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, Assistant Professor of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Dr. Babar Hussain Shah said that media content has powerful effects that could impact the mind and behavior of the audiences.

He said that the rating system would enhance the capabilities of viewers to deal with sensitive content in media.

He said media showed tremendous growth during the last decade, and CRM is required to rank the content according to age and maturity.

Explaining the CRM, he said that "PG Content" enlightens the parent that their children need guidance while watching such content. He said parents could bar their children from watching potentially harmful content with help of content rating.

He informed that indication warnings such as PG12, R15, and R18 enable viewers to understand the content and targeted age group.

He further said that parents and children should be given awareness of the content and its harmful effects until the proper system is evolved.

He concluded that the categorization of content is a way to discrete harmful effects to the maximum level.

