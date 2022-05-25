Media facilitation center set up at PID

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has set up a "Media Facilitation Center" here at the Press Information Department (PID) while keeping in view the current political situation in the country.

According to the officials, DDG-HP (Operations) Ashiq Hussain Sheikh would be the incharge of the facilitation center.

The facilitation center could be reached out either through landline ( 051-9252287) or email address: pidcnd@gamil.com.