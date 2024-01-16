Open Menu

Media Has Key Role In Shaping Public Perception During Elections: Solangi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Media has key role in shaping public perception during elections: Solangi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Tuesday highlighted the crucial role of media in shaping public perception about elections through coverage, analysis and debates.

The minister, in a meeting with Pakistan Observer Chairman Faisal Zahid Malik, underlined the need for unbiased, authentic and fact-based media coverage of the general elections, scheduled for February 8.

Challenges faced by the media, the regional press, the role of the media in the upcoming general elections 2024 and the freedom of press came under discussion in the meeting.

The minister said that the media acted as a bridge between the candidates and electorates during the elections.

The government was striving to provide training and technical assistance to the journalists for coverage of the electoral process, he added.

Solangi said the caretaker government fully believed in the freedom of press and expression which was a fundamental right and could not be denied in any circumstances.

He acknowledged the role being played by journalists in the development and prosperity of the country.

Pakistan Observer Chairman Faisal Zahid Malik appreciated the government's commitment to the freedom of press and the welfare of journalists.

Related Topics

Pakistan February Media Government

Recent Stories

Will realme Note series give a tough competition t ..

Will realme Note series give a tough competition to Redmi Note series?

32 minutes ago
 realme Unveils the Midrange Quality Groundbreaker ..

Realme Unveils the Midrange Quality Groundbreaker realme C67 for PKR 52,999/-

32 minutes ago
 Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan ge ..

Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan general elections

3 hours ago
 AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related ..

AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related to May 9 riots

3 hours ago
 LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national cha ..

LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national championship

4 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national ..

Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national revival

5 hours ago
PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points

PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points

6 hours ago
 Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I aga ..

Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand

6 hours ago
 Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for ..

Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem

7 hours ago
 Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 ..

Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit

7 hours ago
 Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight

Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight

7 hours ago
 Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against N ..

Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan