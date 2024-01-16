Media has key role in shaping public perception during elections: Solangi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Tuesday highlighted the crucial role of media in shaping public perception about elections through coverage, analysis and debates.

The minister, in a meeting with Pakistan Observer Chairman Faisal Zahid Malik, underlined the need for unbiased, authentic and fact-based media coverage of the general elections, scheduled for February 8.

Challenges faced by the media, the regional press, the role of the media in the upcoming general elections 2024 and the freedom of press came under discussion in the meeting.

The minister said that the media acted as a bridge between the candidates and electorates during the elections.

The government was striving to provide training and technical assistance to the journalists for coverage of the electoral process, he added.

Solangi said the caretaker government fully believed in the freedom of press and expression which was a fundamental right and could not be denied in any circumstances.

He acknowledged the role being played by journalists in the development and prosperity of the country.

Pakistan Observer Chairman Faisal Zahid Malik appreciated the government's commitment to the freedom of press and the welfare of journalists.