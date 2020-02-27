UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Media Has Pivotal Role In Nation-building, Addressing Social Issues: President

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 12:00 AM

Media has pivotal role in nation-building, addressing social issues: President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Highlighting the pivotal role of media in nation building and addressing social issues, President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday reiterated the government's commitment to transform Pakistan into a great country and nation.

He expressed these views while addressing the 24th award distribution ceremony of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) here.

The President said that with APNS struggling for the rights of journalists since long, the present government was also making all possible efforts and playing its role to address the challenges faced by print media.

These challenges could be addressed through dialogue, he added.

The President said that despite the growth and popularity of electronic and social media, particularly among the youth, print media had its own importance and place in the society.

He said that the previous governments used the advertising policy for their political objectives.

The President said that fake news, which were based on lies, affect the world in different ways and should be a matter of concern for any society.

He said that media besides indulging in criticism should also play its role in highlighting the social issues and creating awareness about polio, population control, women rights etc.

The President said that with 40 percent of the country's children facing malnutrition, Prime Minister Imran Khan was working hard on health issues.

He said that Pakistani nation had exhibited their courage in the fight against terrorism and extremism.

The President referred to the current situation in India and said that the neighboring country had fallen into a deep ravine.

Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan and APNS President Hameed Haroon also spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister World Polio Social Media Firdous Ashiq Awan Women Media All Government Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Hamed bin Zayed witnesses closing ceremony of 18th ..

35 minutes ago

US, Iraqi Armies Conduct Security Operations Aroun ..

28 minutes ago

North Macedonian Confirms 1st Coronavirus Case

28 minutes ago

US Navy Tests First SM-2 Missile From Restarted Pr ..

28 minutes ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Wednesday 26 Feb 2020

30 minutes ago

UAE national banks&#039; investments hit AED10.4 b ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.