FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Media has vital role in promoting tourism for economic development, said Prof Dr. Jalal Arif, Principal Officer, Department of Public Relations and Publications (PRP), University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

He said this while addressing a seminar on the role of media in promoting tourism and business at New Senate Hall UAF. Director Information Faisalabad Division Owais Abid, UAF Senior Tutor Dr. Shoukat Ali, Senior Journalists Hassam Ahmed, Gulraiz, Iqbal Bhatti and student Natasha Murtaza spoke on the occasion.

Dr. Jalal Arif urged the media to enhance its role in creating an environment to promote tourism and business development in order to curb economic woes. He said, "Although there has been an increase in the news of tourism and business on electronic media in the last few years, but we need to further increase the space on media in order to alleviate poverty. He said in order to cultivate progressive thinking, new avenues of prosperity can be paved by highlighting the positive aspects in the media.

Director Information Owais Abid said that electronic media and print media must promote tourism. He stressed the need to give proper space to articles and features about the tourist destinations in the country and it must be made a regular feature. He said that tourism directly provides opportunities for new economic activities which bring prosperity to the locals as well as improve their lifestyle. He said, "It is imperative that we present our beautiful culture and national beauty to the foreign tourists through media."Senior journalist and literary personality Hassam Ahmed said that a few years ago, the culture and desert rally of Cholistan was not recognized at the national level but now, thanks to media, it is well acclaimed at national and international level. He said that besides the northern areas, rural and tourist places of Punjab have unique beauty but unfortunately it has not been presented before the public on media.

Media persons Gulraiz and Iqbal Bhatti also spoke on the occasion.