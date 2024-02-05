Media Helpline Launched For Quick Redressal Of Journalist’s Complaints: Solangi
Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister of Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi said on Monday that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MOIB) has launched a media helpline to redress complaints of both local and foreign journalists during elections.
Addressing the launching ceremony of the media helpline, he said, in the present era of digital media it was imperative to upgrade and improve working.
The media-compliant application will be accessible through any browser, Murtaza Solangi remarked.
He said the application was launched for the convenience of local and international journalists and media persons covering the general election 2024.
He remarked that under Article 224 of the Constitution, the Caretaker Government came into being and helped the Election Commission of Pakistan in every way to ensure a free and transparent election within the timeframe given by the ECP.
He said now only two days were left for the elections in which more than 120 million Pakistanis will exercise their right to vote.
In the elections, the people of Pakistan will choose their representatives to run the affairs of the country as the preamble of the constitution states that this country will be run by its elected representatives.
Earlier Murtaza Solangi inaugurated the media complaint application at Press Information Department.
This application will help to lodge complaints online through mobile, laptop and other devices during coverage of election activities.
Through this application, journalists will be able to report issues quickly and efficiently.
Head of Digital Media, in the Press Information Department briefing the audience said that the application would not only resolve the complaints of journalists but also the staff would be deputed to address the complaints of election observers.
He said the app will be functioning as a mediator between different departments and foreign or national journalists.
Their complaints would be referred to the concerned departments within no time and keep the track of the application until it is resolved.
Press Information Officer Tariq Mehmood said that the application was made primarily to address the complaints of journalists during the general elections of 2024 however this would be made a permanent medium to resolve complaints of journalists in future.
He also announced that an election cell would be set up in PID on February 7, a day before the general elections.
The cell would be working round the clock to facilitate journalists.
