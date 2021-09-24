UrduPoint.com

Media In Pakistan Enjoys Freedom As Never Before: Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 11 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 10:23 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said the media in Pakistan enjoyed an unprecedented freedom but the government had the problem only with the fake news or propaganda

"I challenge, no government in the history allowed media to act so freely? I guarantee, almost 70% of total tv programs during last three years were against the government. I guarantee, 70% news items with angling were against us," the prime minister said.

Addressing the launching ceremony of internship program under Prime Minister's Digital Media Development Program, the prime minister said he had never seen such a slander against a prime minister or minister, not even in the western democracies.

Minster for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, State Minister Farrukh Habib, Special Assistant to PM Dr Shahbaz Gill, Senator Faisal Javed were among the prominent participants besides the newly selected internees.

The prime minister said the free media or free judiciary should not be a matter of concern for the incumbent government, if it was not involved in corruption or violation of rules. It was the dictators or the corrupt governments which controlled media and judiciary for their protection, he added.

He said even three major dailies of Pakistan, in their headlines, had alleged that the nomination of Azad Jammu and Kashmir's prime minister was made on the basis of some sort of astrological table.

"Just imagine what could be a slander bigger than that? I would have got damages in million had this happened in England which I would have given to my charity," he remarked.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media TV Government Million

