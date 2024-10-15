Media, institutions urged to fight environmental issues

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arrora on Tuesday said that the media and state institutions must work together to ensure environmental protection and deal with climate change

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arrora on Tuesday said that the media and state institutions must work together to ensure environmental protection and deal with climate change.

He was addressing a seminar on ‘Sustainable Social Practices: Combating Climate Change’ organised by Punjab University Department of Social Work and Sughra Begum Centre for education Policy and Development in collaboration with AGAHE Pakistan at Al Raazi Hall here.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali, Dean Faculty of Behavioral & Social Sciences Prof Dr Irum Khalid, Chairperson Department of Social Work Prof Dr Uzma Ashiq, Chairman Department of History Prof Dr Mehboob Hussain, CEO AGAHE Mubarak Ali Sarwar, Ms Fatima from WWF, renowned analysts Salman Abid, Dr Sonia Omer, faculty members and a large number of students were present.

In his address, minister appreciated the efforts of the organisers for organising such a fruitful event.

PU VC Dr Muhammad Ali said that there was no shortage of food in Pakistan. However, he said, "It is important to see whether we have balanced food available and is it affordable for everyone?" He said that around 40% of fruits were wasted in Pakistan and "We are ruthlessly wasting drinking water too.

" The VC said that the method of flood irrigation instead of drip irrigation was not suitable for agriculture sector in Pakistan. He said that Pakistan was the fifth-largest country in milk production but pure milk was not available to its population. Muhammad Ali said that the whole world was facing environmental changes, adding, "We have to provide a better environment to the future generations."

Dr Uzma Ashique shared how students of social work were actively contributing to the development of environment-friendly policies through their placements in various agencies. She called for greater collaboration between the Social Work Department and other ministries to bring about positive societal change.

Mubarak Ali Sarwar highlighted the significant efforts of his organisation in promoting sustainable practices that foster a healthy environment and reduce the impacts of climate change.

Dr Sonia Omer concluded the event by thanking all stakeholders and stressing the importance of joint efforts between academia and the development sector to create lasting positive change in society.