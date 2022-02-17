Media integral part of our system: Administrator

Administrator Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab Thursday said that media and journalist community is an integral part of our system of government and they are those who evaluate our performance

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab Thursday said that media and journalist community is an integral part of our system of government and they are those who evaluate our performance.

"Freedom of expression is a fundamental right of every Pakistani. Media can surely criticize but it should also bring out the positive aspects of the society. Inshallah one day we will put our country on the path of development with a positive and constructive mindset," the Administrator expressed these views while addressing a dinner given in honor of the local and foreign delegates of the International Media Conference at headquarters of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

Metropolitan Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Vice Chancellor Karachi University Prof. Dr. Khalid Iraqi, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Nusrat Idrees, Chairperson Mass Communication Department Dr. Fauzia Naz and teachers of Karachi University were also present.

The Administrator Karachi on behalf of the KMC welcomed the participants of the International Media Conference in the historic building of Karachi.

He said that he wanted the delegates of the conference to come to this historic building where various important personalities came in the past.

"Karachi has many historical buildings and monuments that are hidden from the view of the citizens. It is hoped that delegates from abroad and other cities of Pakistan will carry a positive image of Karachi," he added.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that media is the fourth pillar of the state which plays an important role in the society.

He said that Karachi is a kind and generous city which welcomes every visitor with open heart.

"The city has a rich culture. There is no distinction between rich and poor and no one is discriminated on the basis of language, race or nationality," he added.

He said, "We are trying our best to bring a soft and positive image of Karachi to the world." Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor of Karachi University Prof. Dr. Khalid Iraqi said that the support of the Administrator Karachi was very encouraging for them.

He said that this is an important occasion for us and it is also an honor for Karachi University and the city of Karachi to have delegates from various foreign and other cities of the country traveling here despite the situation of COVID-19.

Addressing the function, Chairperson Mass Communication Department, University of Karachi, Dr. Fauzia Naz said that this conference is the starting point. She said that better results can be achieved only by working together.

Dr. Fauzia Naz also expressed gratitude to the KMC for hosting the conference delegates.

Metropolitan Commissioner KMC Syed Afzal Zaidi thanked the delegates of the International Media Conference for coming to the historic building of KMC.

He said that holding of International Media Conference at Karachi University was welcoming and such events should continue.

"It is a matter of personal pride for me that I myself have been a part of Karachi University and there is a close partnership between Karachi Medical and Dental College and Karachi University run by KMC," he added.

Prof. Dr. Khalid Iraqi on behalf of Karachi University presented a commemorative shield to Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab.

Administrator Karachi also presented a shield to Dr. Fauzia Naz on behalf of KMC.