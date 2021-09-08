UrduPoint.com

Media Is Vital For Democracy: Law Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 11:42 PM

Media is vital for democracy: Law Minister

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem on Wednesday said that media is the fourth pillar of the state and it plays vital role for strengthening democracy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem on Wednesday said that media is the fourth pillar of the state and it plays vital role for strengthening democracy.

Addressing the media persons after oath taking ceremony of the newly elected cabinet of the Press Association of the Supreme Court, the minister said that pen was more powerful than the sword.

He said that federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry would soon announce the good news about Media Development Authority Bill.

Barrister Farogh Naseem said that he was advocating for the cause of journalists.

He said that everyone should work together to stop fake news.

He said that the law ministry was working hard to amend the laws. He said that there would be audio and video recording in Criminal Law.

The country's largest forensic lab was being set up in Islamabad, he added.

The minister stated that the law ministry coordinated with the ministry of Human Rights regarding journalists protection bill.

On this occasion, the President of the Press Association of the Supreme Court, Amjad Nazir Bhatti, briefed the minister about the problems of journalists.

Related Topics

Islamabad Supreme Court Information Minister Democracy Peruvian Nuevo Sol Criminals Media Cabinet Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

Over 4,000 under-age drivers fined in six days

Over 4,000 under-age drivers fined in six days

8 minutes ago
 House Committee Receives Security Briefings for Se ..

House Committee Receives Security Briefings for Sept. 18 Rally by Trump Supporte ..

8 minutes ago
 Taliban Appreciates Uzbekistan's Friendly Response ..

Taliban Appreciates Uzbekistan's Friendly Response to New Government - Official

9 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Ru ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Russian Federal Assembly Deputy ..

3 hours ago
 National Assembly body receives briefing on region ..

National Assembly body receives briefing on regional changing situation

9 minutes ago
 S. Africa sets contentious local polls for Novembe ..

S. Africa sets contentious local polls for November 1

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.