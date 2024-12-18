Media key role in advanced era of digital information technology: Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail

Open Menu

Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail on Wednesday said that the media has a key role in this advanced era of digital information technology which could not be ignored

He said this while talking to Director General Public Relations (DGPR) Balochistan Noor Khatran called on him at the Governor House Quetta.

During the meeting, the changing scenario of the media, highlighting a better image of Balochistan in the media and the steps taken by the DGPR in view of pen-less and paperless in the near future. He said that it is a matter of satisfaction that talented public relations officers have also planted flags of success on social media.

The Governor said that journalism is the fourth pillar of the state and the current government fully believes in freedom of expression.In the near future, we will get rid of paper and pen forever, so we will have to connect with new digital means, he said.

Jaffar Khan said that the officers of the DGPR are really highlighting the positive image of the country and the province at every level and their efforts in playing the role of a bridge between the people and the government are commendable.

He emphasized that it is very important to organize special training for officers to enhance their capabilities and utilize modern technology.

