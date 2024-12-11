Media key role in highlighting human rights: Speakers

The Speakers urged that the media has an important role in highlighting human rights on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The Speakers urged that the media has an important role in highlighting human rights on Wednesday.

They expressed these views while addressing at the ceremony organized on the occasion of International Human Rights Day by education and Youth Society (EYES) in collaboration with GIZ at Boys Scout.

The event was attended by Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Khair Jan Baloch, former Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court Ms. Tahira Safdar, former MPA Qadir Ali Nail, Chairperson of Balochistan Commission on Status of Women Fauzia Shaheen, Asfandyar Badeni of the Ministry of Human Rights and others.

Addressing the participants, the speakers said that the professional journalism could reduce violence against women and provide a safe environment for children.

Social organizations need to play a role in protecting women and children, especially early marriage, relief to flood-affected people is the need of the hour because these people are also human beings and on Human Rights Day, we should try to remember all those who have been affected in one way or another, they noted.

The speakers said that the state is responsible for the fundamental rights of the people, we as citizens should realize our responsibility, ending violence against women, providing a safe environment for children to study, and maintaining rights for the formation of a society is everyone's responsibility.

They added that the state, the government and as an individual in society have different responsibilities adding that freedom, dignity and equality are the fundamental rights of every citizen.

There are many rights related to human rights, but if they are implemented, problems could be solved, for which we all should come forward, we should do something more than talk.

Many revolutions have taken place in the evolutionary stages of human society, today in the 21st century we are going through the era of modern technology, after many difficulties, the world has established a new relationship by determining rights and respecting each other, they said.

Education and Youth Society (EYES)’s Sami Sharqi thanked the participants and said that the aim of this program was to spread awareness about International Human Rights Day.