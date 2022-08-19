Media literacy, fact-checking necessary for countering fake-news phenomenon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Improving media literacy and fact-checking is necessary for countering fake news phenomenon in the society, Media Specialist, Masroor Gillani said on Friday while delivering a talk at Information Service Academy (ISA).

He said that fake news could be tackled by media literacy and facts-checking. Every individual could check fake-news by using online digital tools, he said.

He said spread of fake news could also be stamped by verifying the content of news, image and video. Now a days, people have been receiving many messages on various social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and forward these to their friends and in groups without any verification which later proved fake.

He was of the views that fake news phenomenon was not a new rather it was old as human history. Fake and false news were spread through social media networking aimed at misleading the people, he said.

Masroor said the authenticity of the texts, images and videos could be checked through digital tools like reverse image search, INVID ( a knowledge verification platform) and Google.

He said role of facts-checking was more important in current situation as mostly the people shared misinformation due to various reasons including political, financial and psychological.

Responding to a question about presence of non-effective mechanism to counter fake-news, he said we needed more laws and its effective implementation.

To another question about political polarization, he said society could not shape in a days rather it took centuries for development.

Earlier, Director General ISA Saeed Javed welcomed the participants and said that ISA was imparting training not only to the officers of Information ministry but also to the personnel of other government and private sector entities in all media spheres. The academy also provide training to working journalists, other organizations in media related fields, he said.

He said the academy also organized special events, seminars and workshops besides conducting training workshops.