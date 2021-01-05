Media management system of Punjab police being upgraded: IGP

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani Tuesday said the media management system of the provincial police was being upgraded.

In a media talk, he said that the Punjab Police Information Branch (PPIB) was being set up to carry out the task of obtaining and transmitting news and information in a more efficient and orderly manner. He said that the print, electronic and social media sections in the PPIB would be made more strong and functional professionally, and the Chief of Punjab Police Information Branch (PPIO) would be of DIG rank officer, who would also perform responsibilities of official spokesperson for the Punjab Police.

DIG Operations Punjab Sohail Akhtar Sukhera has been given additional charge of Punjab Police Information Officer. A standing order was issued under Article 27 of the Police Order 2002 for the establishment of Punjab Police Information Branch (PPIB) and issuance of posts.

According to the order, the DPR would liaise closely with the field units to obtain information on the news coming on the media and ensure preparation and provision of informational features for broadcasting on the media. All regional, district and unit PROs as per the standing order would keep close liaison with the Punjab Police Information Officer for the conduct of professional affairs.