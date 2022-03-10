(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Thursday said the media had misquoted his words regarding Prime Minister Imran Khan's public statement about the European Union (EU).

"For the record, media has misstated my words regarding Prime Minister's public statement on European Union", the minister tweeted.