'Media Must Negate Rumors About Covid-19 Vaccination'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 12:40 PM

'Media must negate rumors about Covid-19 vaccination'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani on Monday asked media for spreading more awareness about ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive and help negate the misinformation being circulated on social media.

"There are a number of new cases of Indian variants of the Covid-19 so we must ensure strict implementation of the SOPs in high-risk areas", he said while speaking to a private news channel.

"On the strict direction of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) all provincial governments were taking strict measures to curtail spread of fourth wave of Covid with deputing teams in cattle markets and in public places to ensure SOPs during Eid, he added.

Hotels and offices have also been directed not to provide rooms and entry to those who have not been vaccinated, he mentioned.

Shehwani further appeal to the public to get themselves vaccinated so that they are protected and do not become sources of virus spread in fourth wave which is more lethal and dangerous as compared to previous waves.

Replying to a query, he said provincial government was taking all out necessary steps and distributing Covid-related awareness pamphlets among masses, adding, that areas in which the positivity rate of Coronavirus is rapidly increasing district administration have been imposing smart lockdown to restrict public.

He also expressed his fear of a large scale outbreak of the coronavirus after Eid that if people neglected SOPs on Eid the Indian Variant virus would further lead us into a big problem.

In another query, he said more than four lac people were vaccinated in Baluchistan and the vaccination process would further expand to complete the given target in province.

