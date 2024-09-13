Media Must Uphold Rule Of Law, Judiciary's Sanctity: KPC President
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2024 | 08:10 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Syed Abid Hussain Shah, President of the Kashmir Press Club (KPC), on Friday emphasized the crucial role of media in respecting the constitution, rule of law, and the sanctity of institutions, particularly the judiciary.
He expressed his views while addressing the Mirpur Press Club.
During his speech, Shah asserted that journalists are custodians of the pen's sanctity and will not compromise on their integrity.
He also highlighted KPC's prestige as a hub for seasoned professionals affiliated with international, national, and regional media outlets.
Shah expressed gratitude for the warm congratulations from various sectors on his unanimous election as KPC President.
Reiterating the journalist community's commitment to upholding the supremacy of law and justice, Shah declared that KPC's doors are always open to citizens, and members are dedicated to highlighting public grievances through unbiased reporting, ensuring early redressal, and promoting unity and integrity in their ranks.
APP/ahr/378
