UrduPoint.com

Media Organisations Reject Advertisement Against PMDA

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 11:50 AM

Media organisations reject advertisement against PMDA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :The office bearers of various media organizations on Tuesday rejected the advertisement being run on various television channels against PMDA declaring it a unilateral campaign claiming to malign the proposed law.

Office bearers of media organizations including Fourth Pillar International, Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (Professionals) and Young Journalists Association said this during a meeting with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib here.

They categorically stated that all the media organizations had not rejected the PMDA draft. They said that in the past governments used to be blackmailed by media house owners, but the PTI was the first government which took this step for protection of media workers' rights.

They said that they would not allow some organizations to protect the interests of the media owners and had decided to approach Competition Commission of Pakistan against the misleading advertisement and campaign being shown by various television channels.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the greatest challenge being faced by the modern media was distinction between fake and genuine narratives.

The minister said that all the rules and regulations for media were made before the revolution of digital media as now cellular mobile phone set was newspaper, television and social media for the users.

He said that the owners media houses had the main objection on Pakistan Media Development Authority that there should be two separate regulatory authorities for print and electronic media.

He said that under the proposed PMDA, media complaints commission and media tribunals would be separate institutions, which should have no government control. An independent commission would appoint their members, he said.

The minister said that the government has paid Rs700 million outstanding dues to media houses but some of them have not paid salaries to their staff.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that in 2018 he had written a letter to Finance Division that digital advertising should be brought under the tax net which was Rs 4 billion then and now it has crossed Rs 25 billion mark.

The minister said that Netflix and Amazon were earning $ 250 million from Pakistan every year.

He said the government was trying for inclusion of Pakistani content on these platforms. He said that for the first time the present government has allocated funds for digital media.

He said that there would be no compromise on the PMDA clauses on fake news and rights of the media community. The minister said the government would welcome proposals regarding other classes of the draft of PMDA.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Mobile Social Media Young 2018 Competition Commission Of Pakistan Media TV All From Government Netflix Billion Million

Recent Stories

PM urges int’l community to address needs of Afg ..

PM urges int’l community to address needs of Afghan people

47 seconds ago
 Appointment of Asim Iftikhar as MoFA spokesperson ..

Appointment of Asim Iftikhar as MoFA spokesperson is the best decision Khawaja R ..

1 minute ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with booby-trapped drone

11 minutes ago
 IMF recognizes Pakistan's assistance in safe evacu ..

IMF recognizes Pakistan's assistance in safe evacuation of its staff from Afghan ..

16 minutes ago
 Emirates ramps up operations and boosts connectivi ..

Emirates ramps up operations and boosts connectivity across its network as trave ..

33 minutes ago
 Situation in Afghanistan discussed between the rep ..

Situation in Afghanistan discussed between the representatives of MFAs of Turkme ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.