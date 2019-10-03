Media organizations rejects special tribunals unanimously

(@imziishan)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd October, 2019) A joint meeting APNS, CPNE, PBA and PFUJ (Burna, Dastoor and Workers) has unanimously rejected the decision of the Federal Government to set up special media tribunals.The meeting held at Islamabad attended by heads of all the media organizations expressed their profound concern over the attempts by the federal government to give formal shape to curb the media freedoms in addition to the increasing restrictions on media by the concerned quarters of the government.

The joint meeting called upon the Government to immediately withdraw the anti-media decision. It was decided to take appropriate actions to protest and resist the move and a standing committee was formed comprising of the heads of the organizations to take further actions.The meeting was attended by senior representatives of the media organizations including Hameed Haroon President APNS, Arif Nizami President CPNE , Shakeel Masood Chairman PBA, Mubarak Zeb PFUJ ( Burna), Nawaz Raza PFUJ ( Dastoor), Pervez Shoukat PFUJ (Workers), Sardar Khan Niazi Vice President CPNE, Dr.

Jabbar Khattak Secretary General CPNE, Mumtaz A. Tahir Vice President APNS, Sarmad Ali Secretary General APNS, Syed Muhammad Munir Jillani Joint Secretary APNS, Shahab Zuberi Finance Secretary APNS, Mujib-ur-Rahman Shami Chief Editor Daily Pakistan, Syed Zaffar Abbas Chief Editor Daily Dawn, Jameel Athar Chief Editors Daily Tijarat, Asif Zuberi Publisher Daily business Recorder, Raja Riaz PFUJ (Worker), Tehseen Rathor PFUJ (Worker), Khushnood Ali Khan Chief Editor Daily Sahafat and Mohsin Bilal Editor Daily Ausaf.