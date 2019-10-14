UrduPoint.com
Media Performs Well: Faisal Vawda

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 02:40 PM

Media performs well: Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Monday hailed the performance of media to highlight the social issues as it helps the incumbent government to perform well for the welfare of masses.

The minister took notice on the news appearing in a section of the media that a five-year boy residing in Hasilpur was suffering from a mysterious eye disease and his family was unable to get the treatment.

On directives of the minister the child having eye disease has been shifted from Hasilpur to Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) hospital in Lahore for the treatment, said a statement.

WAPDA hospital was equipped with all required facilities but if the treatment demands then the child would be shifted to the best hospital available,no matter how much it would cost but right now the treatment was on initial stages as the disease yet to be diagnosed, he mentioned.

Vawda said while replying to a question he would himself bear all expenses of Wajid Ali's treatment wherever it was available, if not possible at the WAPDA hospital.

