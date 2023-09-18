Media-persons briefed on Election Monitoring Control Center

The Election Monitoring Control Center (EMCC), which is fully equipped with modern technology, was the primary topic of discussion during a briefing for the representatives of print and electronic media at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :The Election Monitoring Control Center (EMCC), which is fully equipped with modern technology, was the Primary topic of discussion during a briefing for the representatives of print and electronic media at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The ECP secretary briefed the media-persons about the monitoring procedures for the upcoming general elections and the EMCC's functioning. It was told that initiatives were being taken to modernize and enhance the efficiency of the monitoring department, ensuring alignment with international standards.

"The objective is to minimize code of conduct violations during elections and to foster a deeper understanding of election laws," the ECP secretary said.

"The system, comprising a dashboard, MIS framework, and real-time monitoring features, has been implemented to enable swift and efficient response to election-related complaints and violations," he added.

Special Secretary Dr Syed Asif Hussain, Special Secretary Zafar Iqbal Hussain, and other senior ECP officers were also present during the briefing.