Media Play Key Role In Development Of A Country: Gomal University Vice Chancellor

Fri 05th June 2020 | 07:11 PM

Gomal University Dera Ismail Khan Vice Chancellor Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad Friday said that media was called fourth pillar of the state as it play a vital role in development of country by highlighting the real issues

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) : Gomal University Dera Ismail Khan Vice Chancellor Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad Friday said that media was called fourth pillar of the state as it play a vital role in development of country by highlighting the real issues.

Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad said this while visiting the studios of Gomal University tv and Campus Radio.

He said that Gomal University was one of the few universities in the country to have its own Radio and TV Studio and utilization of this media have created positive image of the University among public by covering the ongoing developments in the University.

He was escorted by Coordinator City Campus Dr.

Shakeeb Ullah, Principal Law College Ayesha Rasool and Director Institute of food Sciences and Technology Dr. Sadaf Javeria.

The vice chancellor appreciated the efforts of print and electronic media of the university and assured his vision of bringing the good days back to the varsity.

Talking to staff on this occasion, he said that education must not be dealt as business rather an investment for the coming generations.

We should be devoted to produce analytical aware and visionary minds for the society, he added.

Principal Law College Ayesha Rasool presented her plan of starting the programs of Sharia and Law and LLM which was appreciated by the vice chancellor.

