Media played pivotal role in sensitizing people for adopting precautionary measures: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution / Focal Person Anti-Corona measures district Faisalabad Chaudhry Zaheerud Din on Thursday said that media played a pivotal role in sensitizing people about the importance of adopting precautionary measures to contain coronavirus.

He was talking to media in the committee room of DC office regarding the current status of coronavirus and implementation of corona SOPs. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and District Health Officer Dr Bilal Ahmed were also present on the occasion.

The minister said that the efforts and timely decisions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar and his political team and administrative officers had helped in controlling the first wave of coronavirus. Regarding implementation on coronavirus SOPs, he said that during this week 172 shopping malls, restaurants, marriage halls and transports had been sealed while fines of more than Rs 86,000 were imposed. He said that face masks had also been distributed among 1698 persons during this week.

The provincial minister said the best arrangements had been made in government hospitals for the treatment of corona patients while Paras Campus on Jhang road had also been kept on standby. He said that corona SOPs were being strictly enforced in public transport and other public places.

He urged the people to strictly follow the SOPs and always wear a face mask before leaving home. He said that 41 confirmed patients of coronavirus were currently undergoing treatment in the hospitals and the condition of quarantine people was also stated as satisfactory.

He lauded the role of media and said that he would be remain in touch with media persons and would take immediate action on the issues raised by them. He said, "We can win the war against COVID-19 with coordinated efforts."Speaking on the occasion, deputy commissioner emphasized the need to adopt preventive measures to contain the virus. He asked the citizens to take precautionary measures to protect themselves from the coronavirus.